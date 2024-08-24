JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.62. 3,413,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855,626. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

