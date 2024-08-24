Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $153.37

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$153.37 and traded as low as C$150.02. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$150.58, with a volume of 22,319 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KXS shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$192.11.

The company has a market cap of C$4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.20, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$156.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$153.30.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$161.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.55 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 3.3197547 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J. Ian Giffen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.75, for a total value of C$364,381.00. In other news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 13,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.46, for a total value of C$2,009,067.23. Also, Director J. Ian Giffen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.75, for a total transaction of C$364,381.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,874. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

