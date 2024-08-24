Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $8,818,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $2,101,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 94,984 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 173,313 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. 4,133,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,953,563. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $21.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 in the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

