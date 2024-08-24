KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in KLA by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $19.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $817.84. The stock had a trading volume of 685,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,858. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $806.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $741.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $896.32.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.29.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

