KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Boosted by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,728,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $627,399,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $379,678,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after acquiring an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of KLA by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,008,000 after purchasing an additional 301,848 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.29.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $19.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $817.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $806.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $741.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

