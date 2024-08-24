Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KNX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.58. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,135.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $906,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,296 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8,520.1% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,293,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,728.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,330,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

