Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €9.45 ($10.50) and last traded at €9.39 ($10.43). 23,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.31 ($10.34).

Koenig & Bauer Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $155.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

