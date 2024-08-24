Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Korn Ferry makes up about 2.0% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Korn Ferry worth $23,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.5% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Insider Activity

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $333,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,377.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $72.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,249. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.10.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

