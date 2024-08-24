Krones (ETR:KRN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €118.60 ($131.78) and last traded at €118.60 ($131.78). Approximately 8,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €119.20 ($132.44).
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €121.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €121.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.
Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics.
