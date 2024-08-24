L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Decreases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.48. 978,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,782. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.30. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

