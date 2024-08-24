L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $1.83 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 530,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,197. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.56. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.57.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

