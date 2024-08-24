L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $19.77 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $19,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,043 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,609,000 after buying an additional 109,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.4 %

TROW stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.62. The company had a trading volume of 729,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,520. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.85.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.