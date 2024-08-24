L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $490,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 911,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,198,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.44. 812,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,303. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average of $110.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $115.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

