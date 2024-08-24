L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $973,000 Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in State Street were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. abrdn plc increased its stake in State Street by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 516,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after acquiring an additional 78,499 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in State Street by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 125,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.

State Street Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.93%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.