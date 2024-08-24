L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $45.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $619.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,076,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,173. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $638.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $634.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.27.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

