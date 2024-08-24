L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuit Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $45.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $619.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,076,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,173. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $638.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $634.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.27.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
