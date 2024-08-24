L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 170 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $7.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,872. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

