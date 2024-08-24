L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 345 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP reduced its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 64.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pegasystems from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Pegasystems Price Performance

PEGA stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.22. The company had a trading volume of 771,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,679. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.63 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $72.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.37.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 15,271 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,057,516.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,746,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,057,516.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 371,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,746,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharon T. Rowlands bought 8,600 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.63 per share, with a total value of $504,218.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,966.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Read More

