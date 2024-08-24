L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Trims Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,400,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in ANSYS by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in ANSYS by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $323.45. The company had a trading volume of 291,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,834. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

