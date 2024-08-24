Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Financial comprises approximately 2.9% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $9,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 359.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

LKFN traded up $4.01 on Friday, reaching $66.78. 128,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,310. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.47 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.80.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $28,950.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,641.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lakeland Financial news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $28,597.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,834.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total value of $28,950.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,641.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

