Lancashire (LON:LRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $686.02

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 686.02 ($8.91) and last traded at GBX 669 ($8.69), with a volume of 1299214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 661 ($8.59).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on LRE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.40) to GBX 790 ($10.27) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.62) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.72) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.40) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 781 ($10.15).
Lancashire Stock Performance
Lancashire Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,565.22%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Michael George Dawson bought 10,000 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 610 ($7.93) per share, for a total transaction of £61,000 ($79,261.95). 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Lancashire
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
