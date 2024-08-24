LandWolf (SOL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34.14 Million (WOLF)

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. One LandWolf (SOL) token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. LandWolf (SOL) has a market capitalization of $34.14 million and $2.99 million worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000097 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.32 or 0.00251022 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Profile

LandWolf (SOL)’s launch date was June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,861,414 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,861,413 tokens. The official website for LandWolf (SOL) is thereallandwolf.com. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,861,413.648108. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00310982 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $2,723,245.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LandWolf (SOL) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LandWolf (SOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

