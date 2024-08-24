Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,780 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $33.25. 1,687,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,667. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 69.21%. The business had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HASI. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

