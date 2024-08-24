Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.43.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.98. 134,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,445. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $261.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

