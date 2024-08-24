Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LINE. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued an inline rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.60.
Lineage Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Lineage
In other news, CFO Robert Crisci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Lineage Company Profile
Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.
