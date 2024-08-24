Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LINE. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set a sector outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set an inline rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINE opened at $84.42 on Monday. Lineage has a fifty-two week low of $80.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera purchased 600 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,668. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

