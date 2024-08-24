Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.60.
In other Lineage news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $191,256. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.
