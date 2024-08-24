Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $13,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $114,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total transaction of $3,472,286.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD traded up $13.91 on Friday, reaching $297.61. The stock had a trading volume of 286,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,707. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.36 and a 12-month high of $331.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.32. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

