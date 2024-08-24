Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Atlassian by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $29,069.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,011.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,329,441.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,934 shares of company stock valued at $42,788,808. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.50 and a 200-day moving average of $182.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

