Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FCN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.05. 14,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,168. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.99 and its 200 day moving average is $212.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.09. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.75 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

