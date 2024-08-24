Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 125.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.94. The company had a trading volume of 384,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,288. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.84. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day moving average of $95.72.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

