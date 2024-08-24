Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $175,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,931.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,771,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,451,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.76, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.