Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth $3,634,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth $512,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth $9,263,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the second quarter worth $272,000.

Shares of ARMK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.52. 318,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,061. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARMK. Truist Financial cut shares of Aramark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.82.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

