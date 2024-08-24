Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $733,895.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,141,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,250,142.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock valued at $82,700,460. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.43.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.35. 1,697,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,702. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

