Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.65.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Stock Up 3.0 %
Blackstone stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,992. The company has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $145.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.90%.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
