Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $269,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 46,047 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,966 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 404,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,812. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average is $71.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.