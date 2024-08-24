Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 3,743.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Trex by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Trex by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Stephens cut Trex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Trex Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE TREX traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.12. The company had a trading volume of 323,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average of $85.40. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.59 and a 1-year high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

