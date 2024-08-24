Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.2 %

UPS stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.35. 2,720,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $172.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.06. The company has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.