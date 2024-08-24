Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.86.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,820. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $5.48 on Friday, hitting $351.95. 492,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.76. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.