LRI Investments LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 892.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 1,421.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

Equitable Stock Up 2.7 %

EQH traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. 1,705,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,565. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equitable’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

