LRI Investments LLC Acquires 531 Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCRB. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,500,000. Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $8,725,000. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 151.9% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 128,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 77,615 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 929.5% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 73,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,612,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCRB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.80. The stock had a trading volume of 46,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,680. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $79.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.71.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2836 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

