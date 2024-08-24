LRI Investments LLC Buys 786 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 112.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 41,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.8% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 74,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.04. 4,569,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,794,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.