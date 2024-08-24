LRI Investments LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $61,807,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 157.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,889,000 after buying an additional 351,698 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,866,000 after buying an additional 174,981 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $28,998,000. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $24,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $6.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.00. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $185.68.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lennar from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

