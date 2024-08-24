LRI Investments LLC Purchases 5,741 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3,802.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,670,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 324,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.4% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,960 shares of company stock worth $2,638,984 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

BSX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.17. 4,006,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,074. The stock has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.