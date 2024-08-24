LRI Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 800.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $678,350,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,998,000 after acquiring an additional 179,543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,338,000 after purchasing an additional 129,193 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,552,000 after purchasing an additional 60,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $45.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,125.67. 120,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,109. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,018.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,967.45. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $34.12 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

