LRI Investments LLC Sells 303 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

LRI Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 111,881 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,932,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,113,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after buying an additional 11,134,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. JMP Securities lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.23. 2,447,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,914. The firm has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.04. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

