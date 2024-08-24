LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $299.67

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 299.67 ($3.89) and traded as high as GBX 348.50 ($4.53). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.42), with a volume of 65,060 shares trading hands.
LSL Property Services Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £347.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4,187.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 336.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 300.31.
About LSL Property Services
LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LSL Property Services
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.