LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $299.67

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 299.67 ($3.89) and traded as high as GBX 348.50 ($4.53). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.42), with a volume of 65,060 shares trading hands.

LSL Property Services Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £347.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4,187.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 336.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 300.31.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

