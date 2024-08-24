Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Capitol Family Office Inc.

Capitol Family Office Inc. cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,716 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 1.5% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.55. 1,598,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,792. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $338.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.