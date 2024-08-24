Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $315.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $385.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $390.35.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $268.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.81. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.