LVZ Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

LVZ Inc. decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,982,000 after buying an additional 31,398 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 241.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock traded up $26.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $743.66. 194,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,813. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $684.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $677.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $789.80.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

