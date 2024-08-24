LVZ Inc. Has $557,000 Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Arista Networks by 20.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $1,405,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.38.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $243,892.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,008.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $243,892.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,008.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $175,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,377 shares of company stock valued at $36,773,806 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,889. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $342.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

